VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $2.05 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

