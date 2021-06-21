Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

