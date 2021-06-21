Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.68 ($1.67) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

