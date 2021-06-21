Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $276,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

