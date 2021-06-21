Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €143.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

ETR:WCH opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1 year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €131.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

