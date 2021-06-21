Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.84. 58,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

