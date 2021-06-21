Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 3,921 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,658,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1,449.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Financial by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

THFF traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.67. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $577.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

