Walthausen & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 60.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,570 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. 9,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,113. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $934.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

