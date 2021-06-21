Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 35,670 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Methode Electronics accounts for 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Methode Electronics worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,419 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,543. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

