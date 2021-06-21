WealthStone Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 295,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

