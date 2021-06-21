WealthStone Inc. Buys 2,129 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 805,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,480,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

