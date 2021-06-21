WealthStone Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,281,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 1,460,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,273,344. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

