WealthStone Inc. Invests $3.77 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. nCino makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of nCino at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -118.96. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

