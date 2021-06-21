WebDollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WebDollar has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $106,427.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 59.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00577821 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000674 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About WebDollar

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,300,686,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,352,737,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

