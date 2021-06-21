Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

