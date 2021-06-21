Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $125.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. Natera has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,198 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,954. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Natera by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.