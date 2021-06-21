Wells Fargo & Company Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $140.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.