Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $16.19 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
