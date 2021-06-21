Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $16.19 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

