Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,186 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $368.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.02. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.