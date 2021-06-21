Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 3,729 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,213.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $244.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

