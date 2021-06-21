Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total value of $388,968.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $418.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

