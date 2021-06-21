Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $190.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

