Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $183,107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $199.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 159.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,868 shares in the company, valued at $876,133,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,156 shares of company stock worth $279,610,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

