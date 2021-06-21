Westpac Banking Corp Sells 25,926 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 272,067 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,103.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

