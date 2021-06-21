Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,950 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

EXPD opened at $120.60 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $126.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

