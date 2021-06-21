WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report sales of $4.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

