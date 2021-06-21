Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $300,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,784,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 816,237 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.41 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

