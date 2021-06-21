Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $633,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $169,461,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,916,000 after purchasing an additional 157,127 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.55. 123,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,563. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

