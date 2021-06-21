WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives $5.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 7,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.42 million, a PE ratio of -56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.