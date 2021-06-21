Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $152.01. 80,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,654. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

