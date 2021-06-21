Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,931. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88.

