WOWswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,286.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00014510 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $46,286.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00056392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00174250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.09 or 1.00333072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.71 or 0.00801912 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.