WOWswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,379.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00013073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $88,379.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00115300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00146089 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,168.99 or 1.00200198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002613 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.