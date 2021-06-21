xBTC (xBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $2,001.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00054136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00124101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.20 or 1.00146688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 4,844,991 coins and its circulating supply is 4,824,998 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

