Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $70,000 Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 987.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 114,619 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 21.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,057,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

