Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 7,542 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

