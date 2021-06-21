Yellow Road (ROAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,117.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $57,117.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00158724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.86 or 1.00242781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

