YOYOW Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One YOYOW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. YOYOW has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $288,234.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW (CRYPTO:YOYOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,046,455,667 coins and its circulating supply is 498,656,196 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

