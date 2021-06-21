Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $28,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

