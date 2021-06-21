Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce $4.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $19.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.47 billion to $20.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $20.87. 29,662,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,323,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

