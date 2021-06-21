Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post $554.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.44. 1,042,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $115.37.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

