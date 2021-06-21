Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report sales of $1.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.82 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,567. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,432,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.