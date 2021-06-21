Zacks: Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post sales of $72.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.24 million to $72.80 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $58.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. The company had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $971.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 212,252 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

