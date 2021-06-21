Zacks: Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to report $321.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $46,979,000.

DRVN opened at $28.80 on Friday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

