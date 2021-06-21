Zacks: Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth $7,197,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 200.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

