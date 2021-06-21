Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 686,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.