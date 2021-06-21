Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Open Lending reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,087. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Open Lending by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

