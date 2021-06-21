Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $68.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.40 million and the lowest is $67.81 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $66.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $277.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $287.26 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 23,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,322. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

