Zacks: Analysts Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.80). The Boeing reported earnings of ($4.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.