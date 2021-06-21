Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.40 million. Veritex posted sales of $87.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $319.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $322.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $334.90 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $337.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 2,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 135.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

